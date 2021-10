LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – The Brown men's soccer team fell to Siena 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Hickey Field. The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the first half, outshot the Saints 15-6 on the day, and earned more corners at 8-3, but Siena was able to convert on all three shots it put on goal in the second half to claim the come-from-behind victory.