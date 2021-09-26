CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

New Temple Annex part of agreement between city, Bell County

By SHANE MONACO
Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Bell County Annex in Temple is now planned for the coming years following changes to an agreement between the county and Temple. In an agreement approved earlier this month by both entities, Temple will provide land and up to $6 million in funding for a new annex in the city. In exchange for the funds and the land, the county will remain a part of Temple’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1, which funds various infrastructure projects around the city.

kdhnews.com

