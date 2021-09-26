CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the best photos from Dan Hooker’s unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photos by Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker obtains visa, will fight at UFC 266

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast is a go for UFC 266. Hooker was campaigning to fight on this card for weeks before and about five weeks out, BJPENN.com reported he would be facing Haqparast. The fight was then confirmed but there have been major hurdles in making it happen due to New Zealand being locked down and Hooker being unable to train.
UFC
chatsports.com

Dan Hooker in danger of losing spot on UFC 266, goes public with travel visa request

It looks like at least one bout on next week’s UFC 266 fight card is in real danger of getting canceled. Top ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is set to take on rising prospect Nasrat Haqparast on the prelims portion of the event. The fight seems primed to be an all-action war, but that’s only if the two men actually make it to the event.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dan Hooker has U.S. visa approved, will remain on UFC 266

Dan Hooker has obtained his U.S. visa days before his fight against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The fight between Hooker and Haqparast was in jeopardy of being canceled as the ‘Hangman’ revealed his visa may not get approved in time because of the COVID-19 lockdown measures in New Zealand. He reached out to Kevin Covert, the charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy, and was eventually granted a meeting at the embassy on Monday. The meeting went well, and Hooker received his visa.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 51 with Dan Hooker, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cynthia Calvillo, Martin Sano Jr., and Jalin Turner

The 51st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 266. We’re first joined by the eighth-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (2:01). Next, sixth-ranked heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (24:54) joins the show. Fifth-ranked flyweight, Cynthia Calvillo (39:44) then comes on. UFC welterweight, Martin Sano Jr. (54:32) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner (1:04:31).
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nasrat Haqparast facing similar issues as Dan Hooker, awaiting last-minute visa approval

The Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast fight is once again in jeopardy. On Monday’s The MMA Hour, Dan Hooker detailed his difficult journey to get a last-minute visa for UFC 266 this weekend. After reaching out for help on social media, Hooker was able to get his visa approved and will be landing in the United States on Thursday, will weigh in on Friday, and will then face Nasrat Haqparast on Saturday. Except now it appears all of Hooker’s hard work could be for naught as Haqparast is having the same issue that Hooker did.
UFC
USA Today

Dan Hooker: Relocating to U.S. 'has to happen' after UFC 266 work visa, travel ordeal

LAS VEGAS – Dan Hooker is calm and collected after making it through a rollercoaster experience leading up to UFC 266. Hooker (20-10 MMA, 10-6 UFC) successfully made weight Friday morning ahead of his lightweight fight with Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. He stepped on the scale less than 15 hours after landing in Las Vegas for the fight.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dan Hooker Doesn’t Bite On Arman Tsarukyan’s Latest Callout

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has responded dismissively to Arman Tsarukyan‘s latest callout, which came after the 24-year-old’s victory at UFC Vegas 37. After a constant back-and-forth with Hooker leading up to their respective fights this month, Tsarukyan was the first of the two to be in action. On last weekend’s main card, the surging lightweight faced Christos Giagos.
UFC
ufc.com

Dan Hooker Is Finding The Right Balance Amidst Chaos

When we talk on Tuesday afternoon in New Zealand, Hooker is still at home two days before his flight to Las Vegas. As it stands, Hooker will board his 17-hour flight on Thursday in New Zealand, land in Las Vegas on Thursday night just in time to cut weight for Friday morning’s official weigh-ins – a far cry from the normal schedule of fight week.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker dedicates victory over Narsat Haqparast at UFC 266 to fallen teammate Fau Vake

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker dedicated his victory over Narsat Haqparast at UFC 266 to his fallen teammate, Fau Vake. Hooker defeated Haqparast via unanimous decision at UFC 266 in a lightweight battle between two fighters who barely even made it to their fight. For Hooker, he had visa issues he was facing in New Zealand, not to mention the lack of opponents available to him. Then for Haqparast, his mother passed away last week and he almost had visa issues, as well. Thankfully, the fight went on as planned, with Hooker showing off a dominant, complete MMA game for the win. “The Hangman” not only outstruck his opponent Haqparast, but he also out-grappled him as well in what was one of his most complete performances ever.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker says City Kickboxing will likely relocate from New Zealand due to lockdown rules: ‘Our hand is forced’

Dan Hooker, a captain of City Kickboxing, says the gym will likely move from New Zealand. Due to New Zealand’s strict lockdown rules, the gym was shut down, and Hooker and other fighters couldn’t train. To make matters worse, the country has closed the quarantine booking system, meaning if you leave the country now, it may be a year or before you are allowed to return. With that, Hooker says the team at CKB has discussed moving the gym elsewhere to get away from New Zealand.
