A wonderful end to the weekend

The first weekend of October will feature a nice warm up, as highs climb into the mid 70s on Saturday and a few degrees better than that by Sunday. Saturday is the better weekend day from start to finish, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. While Sunday will start off with sunshine, clouds will increase as the day progresses. Most of us may be able to eke out a dry Sunday, although a shower or two may sneak into the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley before sunset on Sunday. Shower chances will then increase for everyone Sunday night and more so early next week. In fact, the chance for at least a few showers will be a daily fixture in the forecast all of next week, along with a gradual cooling trend throughout the week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO