A wonderful end to the weekend

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you liked Friday's weather, you loved Saturday's weather as well. The sunny skies will remain, as will the comfortable air mass. Nighttime lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s to complete that cool and crisp fall feel each night, while mostly sunny skies allow highs to bounce back to the low 70s each afternoon. The comfortable pattern stays with us all of next week, and while there may be a passing shower or two Monday or Tuesday, things look to remain mainly dry into the middle of next week. So despite the unsettled hiccups the first few days of the season, some quintessential early fall weather looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future.

