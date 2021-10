It’s that time of year, everyone. The final series of the season: home edition! How did the White Sox do? Well, glad you asked. Tim Anderson kicked things off for the White Sox offense with a double to right, and it wouldn’t be the last time he was on base tonight. Eventually the sacks were packed, but Yoán Moncada popped out to third to let Detroit off the hook..

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO