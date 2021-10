For millions, bitcoin equates to hope — for others, it’s an end to centralized control of people’s money — and for some it's both. I was introduced to Bitcoin in 2017 by a work colleague who stated this technology would be the future of money, but I didn’t understand much about it at the time. It’s hard to understand the conviction needed to survive the roller coaster ride and the subsequent rabbit hole that is Bitcoin until you take a minimum of one hundred hours researching as much information about it as you can. Distributed computing, also known as the internet, has opened up new ideas and applications. Bitcoin is distributing transfers of value in a way never before seen in human history.

