Burns Broncs took on the Glenrock Herders last week. The team was looking to put another mark in the win column. The Broncs played hard and strong and beat the Herders 26-22. They started off strong and their first play from scrimmage Joel Morales had a 42 yard touchdown run. Later they had a 22 yard pass from quarterback Caden David to Cooper Lakin for another touchdown. Glenrock finally got on the board with a five yard touchdown run. The Broncs answered with a five yard touchdown run of their own by Joel Morales. All together Morales had 14 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. Caden David threw 7-13 for 92 yards and one touchdown. Cooper Lakin had two receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown. Caden David had a 1 yard touchdown run and passed the ball to Kirkbride for the 2 point conversion.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO