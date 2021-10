For 40 years the Indianapolis Zoo has been bringing Halloween to visitors in their own special way with ZooBoo and this year is super special. When most people think of Halloween they envision Haunted Houses and lots of scares. If you're the parent of a little one this is too much and you want something they can come to love about this season. ZooBoo is perfect for fun activities plus you get to see all the animals from the zoo which is even better. If you have older kids they will love it too.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO