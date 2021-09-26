Alpaca yoga: a fitting way to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days

Buy Now Instructor Heather Liner, center, leads a yoga class while alpacas roam around during National Alpaca Farm Days at TX-Ture Farm on Saturday in Cross Roads. Jeff Woo/DRC

CROSS ROADS — TX-Ture Farm opened its gates for National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend, educating both children and adults on the furry animals — and offering a full yoga experience with the South American natives.

TX-Ture owner Russell Foster said the farm has only been open for about half a year now, offering products made from its own gourds, honey, lavender and, of course, alpaca fiber. In June, the family-owned business hosted the inaugural North Texas Lavender Festival to over 2,000 attendees.

“It’s been up and down,” Foster said. “We’re a four-person operation.”

Promoted on a nationwide scale by the Alpaca Owners Association, National Alpaca Farm Days on Sept. 25-26 put the spotlight on Foster’s own alpacas. While there are several local farms that currently raise the animals, Texas is a far cry from their natural, cold habitat in the Andes mountain range. That means a lot of work to keep them healthy.

Foster said local alpacas are essentially wearing thermal underwear with their thick coats. He raises 12, all of which require constant monitoring in the Texas heat. The process includes several fans, getting hosed down multiple times a day and even taking the occasional ice bath — though they at least had a natural resistance to February’s winter storm.

TX-Ture Farm owner Russell Foster plays with an alpaca named Kuzco during National Alpaca Farm Days at the Cross Roads business on Saturday. Jeff Woo/DRC

Alpacas are sheared once a year, each yielding five to 10 pounds of their fiber. TX-Ture produces an average of 70 to 80 pounds per year through that process, which the farm uses to craft products like scarves and blankets. The raw alpaca fiber is more valuable than something like sheep’s wool — though in that amount and in the farm’s region, that doesn’t mean lucrative profits.

“There’s not a huge market here,” Foster said. “So we produce experiences — people coming out to be with the animals.”

Perhaps the most intriguing of those experiences is alpaca yoga, a $29, 90-minute session in which visitors and a trained yoga instructor go through the exercises in the company of the animals. Though the alpacas themselves won’t be showing off any poses, they will get up close and personal — and participants get to feed them afterward. McKinney yoga instructor Heather Liner said the setting suits her laid-back teaching style.

“You’re doing yoga and the alpacas just happen to be there,” Liner explained. “You have to be ok with the fact people are here for them, not for me. I don’t have a big ego.”

People do yoga exercises while alpacas roam around during National Alpaca Farm Days at TX-Ture Farms on Saturday in Cross Roads. Jeff Woo/DRC

Argyle resident and alpaca yoga participant Lauren Lewis said she saw the Alpaca Days event on Facebook and thought it was a simple decision to show up as a fan of yoga and of nature — though she did get a little nervous when it came time to feed them.

“It’s a sensory experience,” Lewis said. “It’s more than sitting in a studio.”