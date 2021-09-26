CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out What Former NBA Star Lance Stephenson Posted On Instagram

By Ben Stinar
 6 days ago
Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted several photos to Instagram on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The nine-year NBA veteran has not played since the 2018-19 season.

He had the best season of his career in 2013-14 with the Pacers when he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and the team made the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Stephenson worked out for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.

The Tweet from Charania on September 2 can be seen embedded below.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

NBA News: Here's What This NBA Star Put On His Instagram Story

Myles Turner led the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game last season, but the Indiana Pacers star center has not played in a game since April 18 in Atlanta against the Hawks. However, the former Texas Longhorns star looks healthy in a recent video he added to his Instagram story.
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
