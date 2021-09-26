CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

China reports 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 25 vs 38 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, down from 38 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local transmissions, with five in the southeastern province of Fujian and four in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14 on Saturday, the same as a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 96,015, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#National Health Authority
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
CNN

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Foreign businesses in China rattled by 'hostage diplomacy'

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's return from Canada this week was lauded as a diplomatic triumph in China, but the celebrations left a bad taste for the expat business community, already rattled by the threat of "hostage diplomacy". Even Western diplomats -- especially from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States -- are reluctant to return to China without full immunity.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Record 38 Chinese jets enter Taiwan defence zone on National Day

A record 38 Chinese military jets crossed into Taiwan's defence zone as Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China, Taipei said on Saturday. The show of force on China's National Day on Friday near the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, came in the same week it accused Britain of sending a warship into the Taiwan Strait with "evil intentions". Taiwan's defence ministry said it scrambled its aircraft to broadcast warnings after 22 fighters, two bombers and one anti-submarine aircraft entered the island's southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday. A second batch of 13 jets crossed into Taiwan's ADIZ later on Friday, in a rare night incursion, bringing the total to a record 38, according to the ministry.
MILITARY
The Independent

Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where the official celebration was being held. Dozens of officers, part of a massive police presence deployed to prevent any disruptions on the day, surrounded them and kept them out of sight and earshot of...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hongkongers spray Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s portrait black at protest in democratic Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Hong Kong pro-democracy activists marked China’s Oct. 1 National Day on Friday with protests in Taiwan against oppressive behavior by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warnings of its ongoing attempts to infiltrate the democratic island’s media and political life.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy