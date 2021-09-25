A New Homeless Warming Center Will Operate in Kearny Beginning in Mid-November
The Hudson County Board of Commissioners have provided $445,698 in funding for the operation of a Warming Center in South Kearny on Hackensack Avenue beginning in November. Hudson County has contracted with Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, an experienced homeless shelter and service provider to operate a low barrier warming center for up to 75 homeless individuals. It will provide a warm and safe place for unsheltered homeless individuals to spend the night during the winter months.hudsontv.com
