Upper Village plans, library hours, Parks & Rec, safety, composting: Select board

By NGX edit
ngxchange.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe select board’s focus ranged across town and back over the course of a three-and-a-half-hour meeting on September 20. The board considered plans for the Upper Village, safety in the Lower Village, composting at the Transfer Station, hours for the library, programs and funding for Parks & Recreation, and more.

ngxchange.org

Comments / 0

