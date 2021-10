PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid isn’t sugarcoating his comments when it comes to being asked about the drama surrounding Ben Simmons. On Thursday, he spoke his mind when asked about a recent report that said playing around Embiid’s style isn’t good for Simmons’ game. “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al [Horford], we got rid of Jimmy [Butler], which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands,” Embiid said. He went on to say...

