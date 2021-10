The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwanโ€™s air defense zone, Taiwanโ€™s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.

