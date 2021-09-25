CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel in campaign finale tells voters that leadership is key

By Patrick Donahue Bloomberg News (TNS)
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

BERLIN — In his first run for chancellor, Christian Democrat Armin Laschet risks losing the office that Angela Merkel held tight for conservatives for 16 years. So a day before the nation’s most competitive election in almost two decades, Merkel joined him on the campaign trail one last time to stump for her would-be successor.

