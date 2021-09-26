CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's Nothing I've Missed More Than Enjoying Live Music in a Bar

Cover picture for the articleDo you daydream about seeing people play music up close the way I do?. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I identify as an alcoholic, and not in that cute It’s wine o’clock somewhere! kind of way. And while I’m sober, I still missed going to bars last year. I missed bellying up to a table that’s not in my house with a good book and a cold fake beer. I missed being left alone in public in that very specific way.

