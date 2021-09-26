Mark Edwards: Everything was fine for JSU ... until it wasn't

Jacksonville State head coach John Grass congratulates his players after a Gamecock TD during the JSU vs UT Martin NCAA football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — It certainly wasn't a great day to be a Gamecock on Saturday.

Jacksonville State frittered away a home game against Tennessee-Martin, falling 34-31 on Saturday.

When we say frittered, we mean frittered. JSU should've won this one.

It's been so long since the Skyhawks beat the Gamecocks at JSU Stadium that they weren't even the Skyhawks back then. The UT Martin were the Pacers when they won at JSU in 1987.

It was one of those days when everything was fine until it wasn't.

The Gamecocks led 14-0 and had they cashed in early chances, they could've cruised. One by one, JSU's chances walked out the door — kind of like recent Ohio Valley Conference meeting of member schools.

The JSU defense played a good game until it didn't. The Gamecocks forced UT Martin to punt on its first drive of the second half, but the next four were field goal, touchdown, touchdown and touchdown.

The Skyhawks got the ball one last time, but JSU couldn't force them to give up the ball. They held it for 11 plays, running out the clock and denying JSU one last chance to either tie or win it.

It's little wonder the defensive coaches kept their players afterward the game for a closed-door "meeting" in the locker room.

Missed tackle after missed tackle doomed JSU. That was a theme in the meeting.

The penalties weren't much of a problem until they were.

Early in the fourth quarter with JSU up 24-20, UTM had the ball at its own 18. On third-and-17, the Pacers — er, Skyhawks — completed an 11-yard pass that would've made it third-and-six, but Markail Benton got called for a horse-collar tackle. That's a 15-yard penalty, and that was JSU's best chance to stop UT Martin the rest of the day.

That was especially critical. Imagine if JSU had held on that drive? Then the Gamecocks get the ball with a relatively short field to add to its lead.

It was another example of JSU booting away a chance to create some distance from UT Martin.

The game was comfortable for the Gamecocks until it wasn't.

After the first two touchdowns, JSU moved the ball the next two series but wound up missing a field goal and then making one.

On the one that JSU made, the offense missed a chance to keep the drive alive. During that drive, the Skyhawks had a 12th man on the field. As the extra guy was trying to sprint off the field, JSU's sideline was trying to get their center to snap the ball and get UTM nailed for a penalty.

Later, when JSU had fourth-and-one at about midfield, the Gamecocks tried to draw UT Martin offsides. It appeared to work, and JSU center Zach Cangelosi snapped the ball with a defensive player across the line.

The officials didn't see it that way, and JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper was left to try his best to make a first down. His scramble around the left end failed.

The injury picture seemed fine until it wasn't. Cooper, who missed the last game with a sprained knee ligament, played and looked fine. He wound up leading JSU with 37 rushing yards.

But, JSU missed offensive tackle Tylan Grable, their best offensive lineman. He was out with an injured ankle, and that's part of the reason the ground game was as poor as it was — JSU picked up 91 yards.

Not having receiver Michael Pettway (turf toe) hurt as well.

Safety Nicario Harper is still dealing with an ankle problem. He played some as the nickel back, but he wasn't 100 percent. JSU still hasn't found a solid replacement for safety Jeremiah Harris.

Just a week ago, everything seemed fine with JSU. Now? This wasn't a conference game, but if the Gamecocks can't figure out some solutions, an AQ7 championship or even a playoff bid are going to be hard to come by.