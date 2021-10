On a night where Iowa State went through many up and downs, there was one big takeaway from their play on the court. The Cyclones looked out of sorts at times, got outplayed at others, and couldn’t get anything consistent going for a decent chunk of the match. In spite of this, the heart of the players shined the brightest in a hard-fought 3-2 (25-10, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-4) victory over TCU.