The North Carolina field hockey team (4-3) defeated Miami (OH) (3-6) in Sunday’s match at Karen Shelton Stadium, winning 7-2. The Tar Heels established early control of the game, possessing the ball for most of the first period. They held their opponent to zero total shots before junior midfielder Paityn Wirth scored the first goal of the game, which was also her first goal of the season, about 12 minutes in. Less than a minute later, Miami tied the game with a goal of their own, but a goal by senior forward Hannah Griggs put UNC back on top at the end of the period.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO