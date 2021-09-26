CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United drop points in Philadelphia after 1-0 loss

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United fell to Philadelphia Union 1-0 Saturday at Subaru Park to snap its three-match winning streak. Brad Guzan made eight saves, one shy of tying a club record. Philadelphia had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute as Sergio Santos found himself behind Atlanta’s back line and in on goal, but Guzan came off his line to make a save and keep the match level, one of his five first-half saves.

Atlanta United 2 falls 2-0 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

KENNESAW, Ga. (Sept. 18, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 fell 2-0 against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Fifth Third Bank Stadium Saturday night. Tampa Bay opened the match with a goal in the second minute. Steevan Dos Santos served in a ball that was initially saved by Rocco Ríos Novo, but Sebastian Guenzatti was there to clean up the rebound at the near post to put the Rowdies ahead.
Union keep rolling with 1-0 win over Atlanta United

It took 70 minutes and some not so great defending from Atlanta United, but Jose Martinez was able to get down the end line and deliver a ball to Kacper Przybylko he buried past Brad Guzan to give the Philadelphia Union a goal that had been coming all day and a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park.
Birmingham buries Atlanta United 2 4-0 to put postseason in doubt

I’m not going to sugarcoat this for y’all. This was an ugly game. Atlanta United 2 welcomed their local rivals the Birmingham Legion back to the Fraction for the last time in 2021 in what felt like a must-win match for a 2s team hunting their first-ever playoffs berth. With just one of their next six matches at home, the 2s needed to get a result against a team that has historically dominated their head-to-head series. Tonight needed some magic and Jack Collison threw out everything in his bag of tricks to try to salvage a result.
Atlanta United 2 suffers heartbreaking loss to Rio Grande Valley FC

After suffering a frustrating loss to the Birmingham Legion just a few days ago, Atlanta United 2 traveled down to the southern Texas town of Edinburg down near the Mexico border to take on former teammate Baboucarr Njie and the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. This was the first time the two clubs had ever played each other in their brief history so both teams were looking to put their claim to what may be the only time the teams would ever meet. Both clubs started the match sitting in sixth place in their respective division and both teams desperately needed full points from the match to keep their post-season hopes alive.
Brad Guzan
Marcelino Moreno
Andre Blake
Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–0 Atlanta United

After the letdown of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, all eyes turned to MLS play, and how the Union would respond. A tense, but ultimately well deserved 3–1 win over Orlando offered hope that Philly would use their disappointment as fuel to rise back up the league table. A surging Atlanta United would provide another stern test.
Atlanta United 2 draws 1-1 vs. Louisville City FC

KENNESAW, Ga. (Sept. 29, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 played to a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC in its final home match of the season at Fifth Third Bank Stadium Wednesday night. Josh Bauer scored his first professional goal while Aiden McFadden recorded his third assist of the season.
Josef Martinez nabs his 100th goal as Atlanta United tops Inter Miami CF 1-0

Atlanta United defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 Wednesday night in front of 42,519 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored the game’s deciding goal, which was his 100th across all competitions with Atlanta United. Martínez became the fastest player in league history to reach the century mark, accomplishing the feat in just 125 matches. With the win, Atlanta moved above the playoff line heading into the weekend.
Atlanta United 1-0 Inter Miami: Rate and React

On what was looking to be a frustrating night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if only for the Five Stripes’ inability to finish chances, the team’s relentlessness going forward earned them the penalty they needed to send Josef Martinez to the spot to see them over the line. Josef’s 100th goal for the club couldn’t have come at a better time as it improves Atlanta’s playoff position and helps put to bed the bad taste of the loss to Philadelphia last week.
Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal

Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face CF Montreal at Stade Saputo. The match is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. ET and will be regionally broadcast on Bally Sports South. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 5-1-2 against CF Montreal: 4-0-0 at home and 1-1-2...
Defensive cracks break D.C. United in loss at Atlanta

Under first-year coach Hernán Losada, D.C. United is an ambitious bunch. The entertainment value is high, and the goals, such as Saturday’s lasers in Atlanta, are often of outrageous quality. United, though, is probably a year from contending for an MLS championship, and because it retains simpler goals this fall...
Atlanta Falcons week 1 loss looking little less dreadful today

There is no sugar coating it, the week one loss by the Atlanta Falcons was simply awful, but if there is a silver lining it is that their week one opponent – the Philadelphia Eagles – are hanging tough against the San Francisco 49ers during the early slate of NFL games.
Atlanta United 2 loses 4-0 vs. Birmingham Legion FC

KENNESAW, Ga. (Sept. 22, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 fell 4-0 against Birmingham Legion FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium Wednesday night. Nigel Prince made his professional debut in the match. Atlanta dominated possession from the first whistle. However, Birmingham found the back of the net first in the 17th...
Analysis: Nashville SC drops points in embarrassing loss to Toronto FC

Nashville SC went to BMO Field on Saturday night as the heavy favorite — second in the league with only two losses on the season — against the statistical worst team in the league with five straight losses and only three wins. In the end, the form each team was...
Five Stripes Tonight | Previewing Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union w/ Jonathan Tannenwald

Another huge match for playoff positioning is on offer for Atlanta United as it travels to Subaru Park in Chester, Penn. to face the Philadelphia Union. With 9 matches left and the Five Stripes on a blistering run of form (7 wins in their last 8 matches), they’ll look to push further up and remain in the running for a Top 4 finish in the East and an opportunity to host at least 1 playoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Meanwhile, the Union are in 7th, a point behind 6th-place Atlanta and a point up on D.
Brad Guzan’s Eight Saves Not Enough As Atlanta Falls 1-0 To Philadelphia

In the 35th minute, midfielder Marcelino Moreno took a routine throw-in to put the ball back in play. Midfielder Ezequiel Barco stood unmarked just a few feet away. Barco received the ball and attempted a one-touch pass back to Moreno for a simple two-player combination. Moreno stretched for it, but the errant ball went right back out-of-bounds.
FC Dallas drops points in 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps

FC Dallas failed to get the interim manager bump that they were looking for under Marco Ferruzzi as they missed out on some valuable points in Canada, losing 1-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Dallas had their chance late in the game to tie it up on a penalty kick from...
