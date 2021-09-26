Atlanta United drop points in Philadelphia after 1-0 loss
Atlanta United fell to Philadelphia Union 1-0 Saturday at Subaru Park to snap its three-match winning streak. Brad Guzan made eight saves, one shy of tying a club record. Philadelphia had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute as Sergio Santos found himself behind Atlanta’s back line and in on goal, but Guzan came off his line to make a save and keep the match level, one of his five first-half saves.thepeachreview.com
Comments / 0