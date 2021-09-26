CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ragin' Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c8DXxgd00

Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana -Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin' Cajuns' lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

Gerald Green's 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles (1-3, 0-1) within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining.

Lewis, who also threw a 48-yard score to Michael Jefferson to tie the game at 7, finished 17 of 28 for 249 yards for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 1-0). Emani Bailey had Louisiana-Lafayette's other touchdown on a 3-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles. Justin Tomlin threw for 175 yards with an interception.

——

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Mountaineer

Pisgah opens conference play with 28-16 win over Smoky Mountain

After starting the season 3-0, Pisgah football notched its first conference win and continued its perfect season with a 28-16 victory over Smoky Mountain. The win, which came in a “home” game played at Erwin High School, featured multiple momentum swings, but at the end of the night, it was Pisgah’s ability to make adjustments and control the clock down the stretch that secured the game.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Bend Herald

Ridge Point shuts out Austin to open 20-6A play

Ridge Point opened District 20-6A play Friday at Hall Stadium with an emphatic win over Austin, 64-0. The game quickly got off the rails for the Bulldogs with safety in the first minute of the game, created by a tackle in the end zone from juniors James Walley Jr. and Taylor Davis.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Green
Person
Levi
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Georgia Southern, 28-20

LAFAYETTE – Two touchdown passes from quarterback Levi Lewis in the third quarter and timely stops on the defensive side of the ball proved to be the difference for Louisiana, which held off Georgia Southern for a 28-20 victory in Statesboro on Saturday night. With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

PODCAST Ep. 87: GS football set to open Sun Belt play, SSU wraps up homestand, Savannah Pro Hockey Team president Bob

(WSAV) – We back!. WSAV’s sports team of Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete have plenty to talk about when it comes to college football this week. After an up-and-down start to the season, Georgia Southern looks to right the ship at home Saturday evening against Sun Belt foe Louisiana. Do the Eagles have what it takes to pull off the upset?
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cajuns#Sun Belt#American Football#Ragin#Louisiana Lafayette#Eagles#Green#Ap
Kait 8

Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s Sun Belt opener announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 2, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff, the conference and ESPN announced Monday. A-State will be playing its fifth game of the season when it faces the Eagles...
ARKANSAS STATE
theadvocate.com

Cajuns ahead of schedule in preparation for Sun Belt Conference opener

A week ago, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were pressed for time. The Cajuns had just come off a 27-24 win over Nicholls State and awaited Ohio for a Thursday night ESPN game. As coach Billy Napier began his weekly Zoom teleconference this Monday, he was about to hold a “Tuesday” practice on a Monday in preparation for Saturday’s 5 p.m. Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hillcountrynews

Cougars rally behind Marcus Jones’ big plays to beat Navy 28-20

Marcus Jones had two huge plays to lead the Houston Cougars to a 28-20 win over Navy to open American Athletic Conference play on Saturday night. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
troytrojans.com

Troy Drops Sun Belt Opener at ULM

An even game on the stat sheet didn't look that way on the scoreboard when ULM had more big plays on both sides of the ball and defeated Troy, 29-16, in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday night at Malone Stadium. A week after ULM snapped its...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Morning Sun

Kansas football opens Big 12 Conference play vs. Baylor: Jayhawks trail 28-7 in 3rd quarter

LAWRENCE — Kansas football's 2021 regular season continues Saturday with a home matchup against Baylor. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and company are looking for the program's first Big 12 Conference victory since 2019, in what is the team's Big 12 opener this year. Last week, prior to this matchup against the Bears (2-0), Kansas (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a 49-22 road defeat against Coastal Carolina.
KANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Sun Belt Volleyball Opens Conference Play Thursday

NEW ORLEANS – The 39th season of Sun Belt volleyball begins this week as each of the conference’s 12 teams will play their first league match of the year on either Thursday or Friday. In a preseason vote of the league’s head coaches, Coastal Carolina was picked to win its...
SPORTS
clintoncentralbulldogs.com

Taylor Cancels! Central Plays Hagerstown Tigers! Bulldogs Win! 28-20

Another crazy week for Indiana high school football. Central learned Monday morning that Taylor decided not to play Clinton Central. Immediately Coach Gilbert involved Athletic Director, Charles Roberts, and Mr. Robert went to work. By early afternoon, Mr. Roberts had secured a game, organized the process for Coach Gilbert including film exchange, travel itinerary, and provided background information for our new opponent. Coach Gilbert was impressed how quick Mr. Roberts was able to act, secure a game, and kept Coach Gilbert in the loop while we all were teaching kids all day. What an impressive job by Mr. Roberts and a big thank you from the football program!!!!
CENTRAL, IN
ABC News

ABC News

408K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy