Potockova Reaches Quarterfinals of ITA Women’s Tennis Midwest Regional
WHITEWATER, Wis. – The Gustavus women’s tennis team started competition at the ITA Midwest Regional on Friday. After two days of play Simona Potockova (Sr., Nova’Dubnica, Slovakia) is still alive in the singles draw and has made it to the quarterfinals. Potockova has advanced with wins of 6-1, 7-6 over Sophia De Los Reyes of Grinnell; 6-1, 6-0 over Ashley Samuta of Concordia-Wisconsin; and 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 over Gianna Nikoleit of UW-Whitewater.athletics.blog.gustavus.edu
