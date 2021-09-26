N.C. A&T rolls to a 37-14 win over N.C. Central on Saturday night

GREENSBORO – The Blue Death defense returned and was in full force in N.C. A&T’s easy 37-14 win over rival N.C. Central on Saturday night. The offense wasn’t bad either. The Aggies scored on five of their first seven possessions with the starters in the game as quarterback Jalen Fowler guided a balanced attack. Senior running back Kashon Baker rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 12 carries and scored on an electrifying 47-yard run in the first quarter that set the tone.