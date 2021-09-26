CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Tulsa has more offense, more big plays to top Arkansas State

 6 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and Tulsa picked up its first victory of the season, a 41-34 decision over Arkansas State. The Golden Hurricane amassed 663 yards with 308 yards on the ground. Shamari Brooks rushed for 155 yards and Anthony Watkins had 115 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown scamper which was one of six touchdowns of more than 30 yards in the game. Tulsa’s Sam Crawford Jr. had a touchdown catch-and-run of 88 yards and Brin also threw 34 yards to JuanCarlos Santana. Arkansas State returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.

