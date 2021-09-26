UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler live results, discussion, play by play
Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 266 goes down live in Vegas. Today’s show will featured a stacked card that will be headlined by two title fights and the return of a legend. In the headliner, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against dangerous challenger Brian Ortega. The co-main will see dominant women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko putting up her belt again against Lauren Murphy. And in the people’s main event, Nick Diaz is back! He’ll take on Robbie Lawler in a special five-round attraction after five and a half long years out of the cage.www.bloodyelbow.com
