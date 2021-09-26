CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 266: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler live results, discussion, play by play

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 266 goes down live in Vegas. Today’s show will featured a stacked card that will be headlined by two title fights and the return of a legend. In the headliner, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against dangerous challenger Brian Ortega. The co-main will see dominant women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko putting up her belt again against Lauren Murphy. And in the people’s main event, Nick Diaz is back! He’ll take on Robbie Lawler in a special five-round attraction after five and a half long years out of the cage.

chatsports.com

Nick Diaz's UFC Future Uncertain After Robbie Lawler Fight, Dana White Says

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to UFC after six years away with a bout against Robbie Lawler, but his competitive schedule beyond that is a mystery. "I don't know," UFC president Dana White said Diaz's future, per TMZ Sports. "I never know that either. We'll take it one fight at a time.
Brian Ortega
Nick Diaz
Alexander Volkanovski
Lauren Murphy
Robbie Lawler
UFC 266: Pros react to Robbie Lawler’s battle and unusual finish against Nick Diaz

17 years after their first encounter, Robbie Lawler managed to get even with Nick Diaz at UFC 266. After two whole rounds of pure striking, the ‘Ruthless’ finally caught Diaz early into the third round, with Nick refusing to continue after getting knocked down, resulting in a TKO stoppage. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.
Robbie Lawler not rattled by weight change for Nick Diaz rematch at UFC 266: 'I'm ready to fight'

LAS VEGAS – Robbie Lawler has no idea why Nick Diaz pushed for a weight class change for their UFC 266 rematch, but he’s ready for it. Some surprising news came out on Tuesday, when it was revealed Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) had made a last-minute request to shift the anticipated rematch with Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) from the welterweight division to middleweight. UFC president Dana White said the request came from Team Diaz, but he first needed to speak with Lawler to make sure he agreed.
Nick Diaz reveals why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47

UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz revealed why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47 back in 2004. 17 years ago, Diaz and Lawler met inside the Octagon at UFC 47, and Diaz scored a first-round KO on his rival. All these years later and now these two are set to rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s a rivalry almost 20 years in the making and the rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the rest of the year for MMA fans.
UFC 266 UK start time: When is Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler and how can I watch it tonight?

The featherweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 266 this evening, as Alexander Volkanovski defends his belt against Brian Ortega in Las Vegas, while Nick Diaz returns against Robbie Lawler on the undercard.Ortega (15-1) came up short in December 2018 as he first attempted to win the gold, suffering his first career loss as he was dominated on the feet by then-champion Max Holloway for four rounds. A year later, it was Australian Volkanovski (22-1) who ended Holloway’s reign by outpointing the fan favourite, before doing so again in July 2020 – though many fans...
UFC 266 Preview: Nick Diaz – Robbie Lawler 2

Tomorrow night on the main card of UFC 266, we will see a rematch that is 17 years in the making. Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) will be making his highly anticipated return as he meets former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC). These two first fought all...
Report: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler Changed To Middleweight Bout

The welterweight bout between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will no longer be a welterweight bout. That’s according to Ariel Helwani who reported Tuesday that as per sources, the rematch between the pair set to take place at UFC 266 this Saturday night will now be a middleweight contest. There...
MMA fighters: Be more like Nick Diaz

My favorite moment of the UFC 266 fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler came 44 seconds into the third round. Yes, that’s the time the fight came to a close, but hear me out. Some will say that’s the time Nick Diaz quit. Those people will say when Diaz...
Conor McGregor says UFC 266 proved Nick is the better Diaz brother, Nate fires back

Conor McGregor has applauded Nick Diaz for his veteran craftsmanship against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 but couldn’t help but throw Nick’s younger brother Nate under the bus in the process. While McGregor praised Diaz for his slick boxing technique against Lawler, ‘The Notorious’ also threw in a sly dig...
