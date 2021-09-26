CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buksa, Revs beat Orlando City 2-1, extend unbeaten streak

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored in the ninth minute and Matt Turner stopped a penalty kick in the 75th to help the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 2-1. Tajon Buchanan play a low entry that was deflected into the net by Orlando City’s Rodrigo Schlegel — who was battling for position with Buksa in front of the net — for an own goal that gave New England a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute. New England (19-4-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games. The Revolution have and MLS-leading 62 points; no other team went into Saturday with more than 46. Daryl Dike scored scored for Orlando City (10-8-8), which has lost three in a row.

