Rays clinch 2nd straight AL East title, beat Marlins 7-3

By MARK DIDTLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat the Miami Marlins 7-3. Reliever Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup with the bases loaded for the final out, giving the Rays the chance to celebrate on the field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay’s magic number was cut to one when the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3. There was a standing ovation from the season-high announced crowd of 23,783 at Tropicana Field when the Yankees’ victory was announced in the sixth inning. Tampa Bay improved to 96-59 and won its fourth division title since becoming a major league team for the 1998 season.

