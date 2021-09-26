CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Cards seek sweet 16, Yanks-Red Sox for WC lead

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

Fresh off setting a franchise record with their 15th straight win, Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals try to finish off a sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. The Cardinals hold a five-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card. St. Louis owns the longest winning streak in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The major league record is 26 straight victories by the New York Giants in 1916. The Cardinals, who date their history to 1892, broke the team mark of 14 consecutive wins set in 1935. Elsewhere, the Yankees and Red Sox square off for the AL wild-card lead in prime time at Fenway Park.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Xander Bogaerts, AL wild card-leading Red Sox top Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox entered the day holding the top spot for the wild card, a half-game ahead of the Yankees...
MLB
MLB

Yanks lead WC race on head-spinning sweep

BOSTON -- Watching the largest Yankees carry the offensive load this weekend at Fenway Park, one is reminded that the extra-base hit barrage is precisely what was envisioned three winters ago, when Giancarlo Stanton proudly showcased a new pinstriped jersey and proclaimed that he would soon “feel sorry for the baseballs.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Boston

Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Playoff Hopes Come Down To Final Weekend Of Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The playoff hopes of the Boston Red Sox are coming down to a wild final weekend of the regular season. It really didn’t have to be this way. The Red Sox are still very much in the mix for a Wild Card spot. There is also the chance that their season could come to an end on Sunday. If that is the case, it will be because the Red Sox couldn’t win a series against the Baltimore Orioles, the worst team in the American League. Boston squandered a golden opportunity to take a lead in the race for the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Yankees#Wc#The St Louis Cardinals#The Cubs At Wrigley Field#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy