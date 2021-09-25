Ryder Cup Sunday: Singles Matchups, Tee Times, TV
Day 3 of the 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway tomorrow afternoon with 12 matches of singles play, followed by the big trophy presentation.
Balls go live at 12:05 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele taking on Rory McIlroy. They will be followed Patrick Cantlay versus Shane Lowry.
The third match has Scottie Scheffler against world No. 1 Jon Rahm, while Bryson DeChambeau tees off against Sergio Garcia in the fourth set.
The Americans only need to win three of the 12 matches and tie another to obtain the Ryder Cup – although some Americans reportedly want to run up the score.
Tee Times: Singles Matches
- 12:04 p.m.: Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy
- 12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay v Shane Lowry
- 12:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler v Jon Rahm
- 12:37 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia
- 12:48 p.m.: Collin Morikawa v Viktor Hovland
- 12:59 p.m.: Dustin Johnson v Paul Casey
- 1:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka v Bernd Wiesberger
- 1:21 p.m.: Tony Finau v Ian Poulter
- 1:32 p.m.: Justin Thomas v Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:43 p.m.: Harris English v Lee Westwood
- 1:54 p.m.: Jordan Spieth v Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger v Matt Fitzpatrick
How to Follow the Ryder Cup
TELEVISION: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)
RYDER CUP APP: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Featured Matches)
