CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup Sunday: Singles Matchups, Tee Times, TV

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAfjW_0c8DW1ld00
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Team USA's Xander Schauffele on the 14th green during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 24, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

Day 3 of the 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway tomorrow afternoon with 12 matches of singles play, followed by the big trophy presentation.

Balls go live at 12:05 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele taking on Rory McIlroy. They will be followed Patrick Cantlay versus Shane Lowry.

The third match has Scottie Scheffler against world No. 1 Jon Rahm, while Bryson DeChambeau tees off against Sergio Garcia in the fourth set.

The Americans only need to win three of the 12 matches and tie another to obtain the Ryder Cup – although some Americans reportedly want to run up the score.

Tee Times: Singles Matches

  • 12:04 p.m.: Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy
  • 12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay v Shane Lowry
  • 12:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler v Jon Rahm
  • 12:37 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia
  • 12:48 p.m.: Collin Morikawa v Viktor Hovland
  • 12:59 p.m.: Dustin Johnson v Paul Casey
  • 1:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka v Bernd Wiesberger
  • 1:21 p.m.: Tony Finau v Ian Poulter
  • 1:32 p.m.: Justin Thomas v Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:43 p.m.: Harris English v Lee Westwood
  • 1:54 p.m.: Jordan Spieth v Tommy Fleetwood
  • 2:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger v Matt Fitzpatrick

How to Follow the Ryder Cup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSdZ9_0c8DW1ld00
Justin Thomas of the USA celebrates after making his putt on the 13th hole during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Sept 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)

RYDER CUP APP: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Featured Matches)

LINKS: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
Fox News

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Nbc#Ryder Cup App
Golf.com

Ryder Cup live blog: Sunday singles scores, highlights and more from Whistling Straits

We waited three long years for this Ryder Cup and now, after an action-packed week at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis., we’re quickly reaching the bitter end. The Americans lead the Europeans 11-5 after four sessions, but 12 singles points are up for grabs on Sunday. If Europe is going to win, it will need an epic comeback. Just ask Ian Poulter.
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Ryder Cup 2021: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions

The United States has home-course advantage and a star-studded lineup as it looks to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin after losing in blowout fashion in France in 2018 and dropping four of the last five competitions. Now it has the starting lineups as well. The Americans...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Fortinet Championship tee times, TV info for Sunday's final round

Jim Knous started his Saturday at the Fortinet Championship with six birdies on the front nine at Silverado Resort & Spa’s North Course. He cooled off on the back but still logged a third-round 65 to reach 14 under for the tournament and take a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy, who had a third-round 70.
TV & VIDEOS
WBAY Green Bay

Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year delay because of the pandemic, it’s finally Ryder Cup week at Whistling Straits. The Sheboygan County golf course hosting the U.S. versus Europe golf event. Crowds are starting to gather at Whistling Straits. “We were going to come last year, but you...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Golf.com

2021 Ryder Cup TV schedule: How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV

With all four majors out of the way, it’s time for the most intense event in golf: the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on TV. Where to watch the Ryder Cup on TV. After three long years of waiting,...
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

515
Followers
288
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy