Ryder Cup Sunday: Singles Matchups, Tee Times, TV

Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and Team USA's Xander Schauffele on the 14th green during Friday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 24, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

Day 3 of the 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway tomorrow afternoon with 12 matches of singles play, followed by the big trophy presentation.

Balls go live at 12:05 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele taking on Rory McIlroy. They will be followed Patrick Cantlay versus Shane Lowry.

The third match has Scottie Scheffler against world No. 1 Jon Rahm, while Bryson DeChambeau tees off against Sergio Garcia in the fourth set.

The Americans only need to win three of the 12 matches and tie another to obtain the Ryder Cup – although some Americans reportedly want to run up the score.

Tee Times: Singles Matches

12:04 p.m.: Xander Schauffele v Rory McIlroy

12:15 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay v Shane Lowry

12:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler v Jon Rahm

12:37 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau v Sergio Garcia

12:48 p.m.: Collin Morikawa v Viktor Hovland

12:59 p.m.: Dustin Johnson v Paul Casey

1:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka v Bernd Wiesberger

1:21 p.m.: Tony Finau v Ian Poulter

1:32 p.m.: Justin Thomas v Tyrrell Hatton

1:43 p.m.: Harris English v Lee Westwood

1:54 p.m.: Jordan Spieth v Tommy Fleetwood

2:05 p.m.: Daniel Berger v Matt Fitzpatrick

How to Follow the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas of the USA celebrates after making his putt on the 13th hole during the morning fourball matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on Sept 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (NBC)

RYDER CUP APP: Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Featured Matches)

LINKS: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram