Oleksandr Usyk ends Anthony Joshua’s reign as heavyweight champ

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in London in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko’s long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing’s marquee division. Joshua could not cope with Usyk’s superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of fast punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt. Usyk also took Joshua’s WBA and IBF titles. Joshua has a rematch clause in the deal. The judges scored the fight, 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113, and Joshua appeared to accept the result as he walked over to Usyk’s corner.

