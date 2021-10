When a team is struggling, every bounce matters and Orlando City isn’t getting any of them. The Lions (10-8-8, 38 points) scored their third own goal in the last five games and squandered yet another penalty kick in a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution (19-4-5, 62 points) at Gillette Stadium. Adam Buksa’s early goal was canceled out by Daryl Dike, but a cross from Tajon Buchanan hit Rodrigo Schlegel’s leg and went in to provide the winning margin.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO