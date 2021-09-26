For Springfield Central football, visit from national power IMG Academy a learning experience
SPRINGFIELD — The city of Springfield was buzzing throughout Saturday with defending high school national champion IMG Academy in town to face Springfield Central. The private school from Bradenton, Fla., which has 32 FBS recruits and eight Under Armour All-Americans on the roster, pulled away from Central for a 49-0 victory, but the Golden Eagles flashed their potential with a couple of impressive plays.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0