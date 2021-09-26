Strong first half gives Liberty win over Blue Springs South

LIBERTY — Wentric Williams III was all over the field for Liberty during the Blue Jays' 28-13 victory over Blue Springs South on Friday, Sept. 24. Williams rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns, both cashing in from inside the 10-yard line. The running back was balanced by his quarterback, Tyler Lininger, who threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns in an efficient game. Head coach Chad Frigon said the first half was the best this offense played all season.