CBRE Global Investors Rebrands to CBRE Investment Management

Debt-plagued China Evergrande Group revealed plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan (US$ 1.5 billion) stake, or 19.93% stake (1.75 billion shares), in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company – Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co Ltd. Shengjing Bank is one of the main lenders to Evergrande Group. Some estimates show that Shengjing Bank had 7 billion yuan in loans to Evergrande Group. Shengjing Bank demanded that all net proceeds from the bank stake disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. Evergrande Group missed a bond interest payment last week. Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group’s stake in Shengjing Bank will be increased to 20.79% after the deal and they will become the bank’s largest shareholder. Evergrande Group’s stake in the bank would be lowered to 14.75% from 34.5% ownership.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO