If the insular bubble of a contentious relationship is the focus of Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical film The Souvenir, then the piercing perspective of outsiders in The Souvenir Part II completely shatters the previous film’s detached disillusionment. This incongruous shift manages to complement rather than detract, allowing for both candid cognizance and deliberate deconstruction of distinct memories. While the first installment depicts the filmmaker’s tumultuous relationship with a mysterious older man while studying film in her early 20s, Part II actively reflects on the process of mining one’s trauma for artistic gain—how it can mend and muddle the lingering specter of life long ago.

