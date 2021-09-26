Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Carson Wentz affecting Week 3 lineup decisions

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) will play and start in Week 3. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Initially reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Wentz will attempt to start in Sunday's pivotal AFC South showdown against the Titans. The Colts have yet to record a win and their season could fall on the oft-injured signal caller's shoulders later today. If Wentz plays and struggles or is ultimately displaced from the game, it will be Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley under center as the contingency plan. While we should, it will be difficult to discount Wentz or more importantly, Colts' pass-catchers, facing the Titans. The Titans have surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks (28.9) and the most to wide receivers (46.9) in this young season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO