Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Lamar Jackson, Carson Wentz affecting Week 3 lineup decisions

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a tough one for quarterbacks, and the effects will be felt this Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and Andy Dalton (knee) on their teams respective sidelines. Another QB who was knocked out of last week's game might join them, as Carson Wentz is a game-time decision for the Colts, but with all due respect to Wentz, fantasy football owners are much more worried about another "questionable" QB, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance as fantasy owners wait to find out if these QBs will be active or inactive, so we'll be here with the latest updates all morning.

profootballrumors.com

Latest On Colts’ Carson Wentz

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing injuries to both of his ankles (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Wentz will undergo tests today to learn more, but this doesn’t bode well for his future availability. Wentz was forced out in the fourth quarter against the Rams on Sunday. That’s when...
NFL
NBC Sports

2021 NFL QB Injuries: Updates on Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, more

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season brought a number of injuries to high-profile starting quarterbacks around the league. First, Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room early in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was replaced by Jacoby Brissett.
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Carson Wentz’s Latest Injury Status

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Tennessee Titans without knowing the status of quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz suffered two sprained ankles in the Colts’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He’s officially questionable for this weekend as Indianapolis aims to avoid an 0-3 start.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Latest on Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, and Derek Carr injuries heading into Week 3

The NFL Week 3 quarterback picture is coming into focus. Wednesday is the start of the workweek for players, including four quarterbacks who are dealing with new injuries: Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Andy Dalton (knee), Carson Wentz (ankles), and Derek Carr (ankle). Did they practice Wednesday? And will they play this weekend? Here’s the latest NFL injury report on what we know about each.
NFL
Sporting News

Carson Wentz injury update: Colts' quarterback leaves Week 2 game against Rams with ankle injury

Carson Wentz's injury woes continued into Week 2, as the Colts starter was sidelined late in the game with an apparent ankle injury. Wentz played most of the game, going 20 for 31 with 247 yards and a touchdown and interception before leaving the game in the fourth. He handed the reins over to Jacob Eason, who promptly threw a pick on his first series in the game.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Carson Wentz will start in Week 3

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) will play and start in Week 3. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Initially reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Wentz will attempt to start in Sunday's pivotal AFC South showdown against the Titans. The Colts have yet to record a win and their season could fall on the oft-injured signal caller's shoulders later today. If Wentz plays and struggles or is ultimately displaced from the game, it will be Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley under center as the contingency plan. While we should, it will be difficult to discount Wentz or more importantly, Colts' pass-catchers, facing the Titans. The Titans have surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks (28.9) and the most to wide receivers (46.9) in this young season.
NFL
247Sports

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz a game-time decision for Week 3, Frank Reich says

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 contest vs. the Tennessee Titans Sunday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday. Ankle injuries had forced Wentz to miss practice earlier in the week before the fist-year Colt signal-caller returned to action Friday. Wentz...
NFL
chatsports.com

Carson Wentz injury: Colts quarterback will not practice Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Carson Wentz will not practice Wednesday and did not participate in the team's walkthrough. An MRI confirmed sprains in both ankles. Right tackle Braden Smith (foot) also won't practice Wednesday. Doctors said they needed to monitor Wentz's ankles for 48 hours. He appeared...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Back Injury News

When the Baltimore Ravens convened for practice on Thursday, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field. Jackson has missed the last two days of practice with what the Ravens are saying is a back issue. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the fourth-year pro is dealing with a “flare up” and that he doesn’t think it is a serious concern.
NFL
12up

Carson Wentz should play in Week 3 despite injuries

No one will ever be able to question Carson Wentz's toughness. The man has suffered plenty of injuries in his career, but has battled through things. This could be the case on Sunday too. Wentz is dealing with ankle injuries in both feet, but he's been able to fight through...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dalvin Cook, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 4

Fantasy managers with Dalvin Cook are once again facing a dilemma with the Minnesota Vikings star officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Cook was out for Minnesota's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, so he could be looking at a second straight absence. The two-time Pro Bowler was limited in practice for each of the last three days.
NFL
abc7ny.com

NFL Week 4 injury updates - News on Rob Gronkowski, Lamar Jackson, George Kittle and more

Is it Week 4 of the NFL regular season already? Where has the time gone?. Nevertheless, the action from the first four weeks of the year has been nothing short of sensational. Some teams have surprised fans and experts, while others have underperformed so far in 2021. Injuries have affected squads early in the campaign, and they will have to make some tough decisions regarding certain players that are injured on their rosters.
NFL

