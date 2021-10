Leticia Kitio may be a junior, but she’s a rookie as far as high school tennis goes, and as of Wednesday, she’s also the Mercer County Tournament first-singles champion. Kitio turned in four straight-set wins over two days between Monday and Wednesday at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, never giving up more than two games in any set until running into another junior, Hun’s Amanda Francis, in Wednesday’s final. Kitio took that, 7-5, 6-4.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO