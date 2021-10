The West Lafayette Branch Library will celebrate its 85th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 10, but the occasion was marked early with a special event. Jennifer Austin director of the Coshocton Public Library which includes the West Lafayette branch thanked everyone for coming out on a cold rainy evening to the West Lafayette Branch for a celebration of 85 years of service and recognized members of the library administration and board. Shelley Batchelor, president of the library board read and presented a proclamation to Austin from Senator Jay Hottinger honoring the West Lafayette Branch Library on their anniversary commending them for fostering education, culture and achievement by providing a variety of innovative and beneficial programs and service.

