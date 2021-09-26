CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

Wedding industry in Fredericksburg area rebounding from effects of pandemic

By CATHY JETT FOR THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Icing Baking Company has been slammed with orders ever since COVID-19 occupancy restrictions for wedding venues eased last spring. Some customers were so happy that they could hold a big reception after their small one last year that they’ve ordered another cake from the Garrisonville bakery. Others were simply thrilled that they could actually have the wedding of their dreams instead of scaling it back due to the pandemic, said Camile Sue, whose business has been highlighted in The Knot, MunaLuchi Bride and Virginia Bride Magazine.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg-area program keeps seniors connected

Sylvia Kendrigan and Therese Reiff aren’t related—at least by blood—but they have a connection that’s lasted almost two decades. When Kendrigan, 85, is reminded that she and Reiff, 67, have been seeing each other once a week for 18 years as part of a local program to reduce isolation and depression among seniors, the older woman blurts out: “That’s longer than any of my marriages.”
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Free Lance-Star

Caroline couple wins free wedding from Stafford business

Kendra Johnson isn’t one to show anxiety. But when A Family Affair Event Management was about to announce the winner of a free dream wedding on June 4, the Mountain View High School guidance counselor’s heart started racing as her fiancé and son waited outside in the car. “Usually my...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Gardening Industry Blooms During Pandemic

The pandemic brought many changes to our business community including positive ones. For example, in the gardening industry, some retailers saw as much as a 300 percent increase in their business. Bonnie Plants, the nation’s largest grower of plants for home gardens, estimated there were 20 million new gardeners in 2020. Our next guest has been right in the middle of that trend.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX 21 Online

Wedding Shops on the Rebound After Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Wedding businesses are happy to see the industry making a comeback after many months of uncertainty when it came to planning. The Wedding Parlour from Grand Rapids has been in business for 37 years, and has been making a comeback along with the industry after the pandemic. The owner says she’s happy to see business start to pick up again, but it’s still a struggle to stay fully staffed during these times as the labor shortage has hit practically every industry.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg, VA
Business
City
Stafford, VA
City
Garrisonville, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Society
Fredericksburg, VA
Health
Free Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $609,900

This is a to be built home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers main level living in an updated design. The light-filled kitchen and breakfast area join the great room in creating an open floor plan designed for family living or entertaining. The master suite features dual walk-in closets and a luxury bath with an oversized walk-in shower. There is a generous space for an optional garden tub as well.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $450,000

Built in 2019 this beautiful colonial welcomes you home with lots of room to roam. Situated on 3.76 acres this home gives you the space to run and the woods to hide. The hardwood floors carry through the main level for elegance that leads you into the open kitchen and family room. Step out on the rear deck to entertain and watch as the many apple trees grow. Extensive landscape has been planted outdoors to enjoy year round. Upstairs is a large master suite with walk in closet, and master bath. The laundry is on the bedroom level with 3 additional bedrooms and full hall bath. The basement is unfinished but has a rough-in for a full bath and plenty of room to hang out finished or unfinished.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Moore
Providence Business News

PBN survey: Rebound under way, but repercussions from pandemic not making it easy

Rhode Island businesses are climbing out of the crater caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are finding that the lingering fallout is dampening their recovery, according to Providence Business News’ Summer 2021 Business Survey. Nearly 9 in 10 business owners and executives who responded said they are paying more now for materials and supplies…
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Wedding Ceremony#Labor Day Weekend#Pandemic#The Icing Baking Company#Virginia Bride Magazine#Real Weddings Study
Free Lance-Star

Saying Grace: As seasons change, we can count on God to stay the same

Most of America starts to celebrate the return of fall sometime during the middle of August. Produce stands begin to sell mums instead of watermelon. Cozy sweaters replace swimsuits in department stores. And of course, you can indulge in pumpkin spice flavors to your heart’s content with everything from coffee to Twinkies. Your dog can even get in on the fun with pumpkin spice-flavored dog bones.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Free Lance-Star

Study looks at Lafayette Boulevard changes

A study of Lafayette Boulevard suggests short-term and long-rage fixes, including widening a portion of the road that stretches from U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to downtown Fredericksburg. The study, presented recently during the Policy Committee meeting for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, is the second of two focused...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Free Lance-Star

Faith Community Notes

Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte St., hosts a food pantry on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30–11 a.m., for residents of Fredericksburg, Locust Grove and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties. Bring ID. 540/373-8377; fairview-baptist.org. Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., offers in-person services at...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Clothing, Footwear and Home Goods Rose Again in August

Personal consumption expenditures on home furnishings and durable household equipment rose 2.1 percent in August to $508.47 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
money.com

With Dollar Tree Hiking Prices Above $1, Are There Any True Dollar Stores Left?

The dollar store in America is a dying breed — and yet it's more successful than ever. How could that be? On the one hand, the dollar store is arguably the hottest category in the retail world. Dollar stores are on pace to account for an astonishing 40% of new stores opening this year in the U.S. And the three major dollar store chains — Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree — already operate nearly 33,000 locations in North America, far more than Walmart, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Costco combined.
RETAIL
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
Free Lance-Star

481 HARBOR VIEW CIRCLE, COLONIAL BEACH, VA 22443

Beautifully maintained and updated waterfront home on Mattox Creek. Pier with electric and water, 10,000 lb. boat lift, tiki bar, hardscape and terracing, exterior hot tub, WC in garage, The interior features stainless appliances, granite, double sink in kitchen island overlooking creek and family room, all hardwood on main level. Stunning light fixtures, mirrors, built-ins, Gorgeous and immaculate. Library being used as main level bedroom. If you want the perfect waterfront home, this is the only home you need to see.
COLONIAL BEACH, VA
Long Beach Post

Tips to stretch your food budget this fall

When it comes to budgeting, living on a fixed income can be tricky—from monthly bills to healthcare to necessities. Luckily, a few simple changes could make shopping for groceries less of a hassle each month. Here’s what you need to know! The post Tips to stretch your food budget this fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy