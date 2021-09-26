Wedding industry in Fredericksburg area rebounding from effects of pandemic
The Icing Baking Company has been slammed with orders ever since COVID-19 occupancy restrictions for wedding venues eased last spring. Some customers were so happy that they could hold a big reception after their small one last year that they’ve ordered another cake from the Garrisonville bakery. Others were simply thrilled that they could actually have the wedding of their dreams instead of scaling it back due to the pandemic, said Camile Sue, whose business has been highlighted in The Knot, MunaLuchi Bride and Virginia Bride Magazine.fredericksburg.com
