Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won final HoH, part 2?

This afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house the second part of the final HoH Competition took place. So who ended up winning it?. Before diving too far into this, let’s set the table for those who are a little behind. Xavier ended up being the winner of the first part of the final HoH on Thursday night. Because of that, he has a ticket straight to part 3, which will take place live during Wednesday’s finale. Azah and Derek are squaring off in part 2, with the winner joining Xavier and the loser having no shot of the final HoH at all.