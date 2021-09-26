September 24th Recap: Buffalo picks up win #74

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- In the 1st inning, Otto Lopez put the Bisons on the board scoring Forrest Wall with a double to LF. Cullen Large added on to the early lead scoring Lopez with a sac fly. In the 5th inning, Cullen Large pushed the lead to 3-1 with a bases-loaded walk and Christian Colon made it 4-2 with a HBP. Zach Logue struck out 7, walking one. Hobie Harris didn’t have his best stuff, almost coughing up the lead, retiring two batters, and walking three. Jacob Barnes bailed Harris out striking out Cornelius Randolph to end the 8th. Barnes got the first two batters to ground out, allowed a single to Alec Bohm before getting Mickey Moniak to line out.