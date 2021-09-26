Notebook: Garwo, Aggressive Play Calling Give Eagles Edge

Boston College football’s Week Four matchup with Missouri garnered national attention after Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz appeared to take a shot at the Eagles’ competition level during a press conference. In front of a nearly sold-out crowd in Chestnut Hill, BC took on its first SEC opponent at home since 1987, and it certainly lived up to the national expectations. A 56-yard Mizzou field goal sent the game to overtime, where BC receiver Zay Flowers gave BC the go-ahead score, and Brandon Sebastian sealed it with an interception in the end zone. After a back-and-forth battle for the ages, BC emerged with a 41–34 overtime win, marking its first 4–0 start since 2007. Here are five takeaways from BC’s biggest victory so far this season: