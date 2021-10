Live Stats (Dillard) | Live Video (Dillard) New Orleans– Dillard's volleyball team (8-2, 2-0 GCAC), after a successful 6-0 run in their temporary home of Jackson, Miss. over the last two weeks due to the cleanup efforts necessary after Hurricane Ida, returns to New Orleans and Dent Hall for the home season opener this Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. The program will also play in its second GCAC Round-Up of the season when the program travels to Little Rock, Arkansas to take on Philander Smith College at 11 a.m. and Rust College at 3 p.m. at Mims Gymnasium on Oct. 2.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO