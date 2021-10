The Allen County RTA is now reducing its service hours because of a shortage of drivers. The RTA announces the new hours effective October 4th. Routes 1,2,3 and 6 will end at 6:45 pm instead of 9:45 pm Monday through Friday. Route 4 and 5 will end at 7:15 pm instead of 10:15 pm Monday through Friday. "Up-lift" hours will also end at 7:15 Monday through Friday. Hours will remain the same for Saturday.