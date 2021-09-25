CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunn County, WI

Dunn County man seriously injured in ATV accident

By Emily Pyrek La Crosse Tribune
Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dunn County man was severely injured Friday night in an ATV crash in Pepin County. At 9:12 p.m. Sept. 24 the Pepin County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on Moritz Lane in rural Pepin County. Michael L Hollister, 52, of Eau Galle, stated he was attempting to retrieve a deer he harvested when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine, according to the report. Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pepin County, WI
County
Dunn County, WI
Dunn County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Eau Galle, WI
Dunn County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Accident#Mayo One Helicopter#The Durand Ambulance
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy