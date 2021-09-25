CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You know what was new today?

 7 days ago

We’ve all heard about problems with our OL, qb, and play calling in every game this year but today we also saw some new things creep up. We had several players on offense taking plays off. They should have been fresh since we ran such few plays but watch the tape. Wrs didn’t even finish running their routes and when they knew they weren’t going to get the ball, they didn’t block for the ball carrier. On the rare times they did block, they half assed and game minimal effort.

tigernet.com

Serious question involving DJ

This is getting to be a trend. Why does DJ look better earlier in games? He's pretty horrible by the second half. His touchdowns drives have been happening early, when they happen. Is he mentally not able to handle the stress as the game plays on? I mean this in all seriousness. It is happening over and over.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Love my Tigers, always have always will. Glad for the W,

But the offense looked like garbage tonight. Not sure what’s going on in the locker room but it ain’t good. I know there are injuries but something, no some things aren’t right. I believe in Dabo and that he will right the ship just not sure why it hasn’t already. And you worry that this will start effecting recruiting. Come on Dabo, I know you got this, but show it. Offensively, to me, looked as bad as 2000s. And I have orange colored glasses and drink orange kool aid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

I had posted a couple days ago about the 1975 Homecoming

Game where we kicked a very late field goal to sneak by Weak Florist 16-14 in the rain, one of our only two wins that year. I just realized that I have that same exact feeling of embarrassment barely avoided after this game tonight. But, this team has FAR more talent, AND better coaching than that '75 team. More wins are ahead.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Elliott says offensive performance is a "step in the right direction"

Elliott says offensive performance is a "step in the right direction" The Clemson offense got back on track, somewhat, on Saturday night inside of Death Valley against Boston College. The offense recorded over 430 yards of total offense and had a balanced attack with over 200 yards rushing and passing in the 19-13 win over the Eagles. Full Story »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Not just on DJ

Receivers are sub par - not sure about Ross’s health or head. Ngata drops a sure thing. Tight End drops another one. DJ is slow on the draw, tries to make up for it by throwing hard and off back foot. Face it, some highly touted guys turn out to...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Venables' defense wins it despite Elliott doing his best to

Lose. That's all I can see tonight. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843. Team Captain [489]. TigerPulse: 98%. Posts: 880. Joined: 10/22/13. I agree Elliott...
NFL
tigernet.com

First play of the game was a WR sweep.

After that, no WR sweeps anymore,.. not even any WR motion to make them think about it. The slot used to be used for the pop pass as bread and butter in the offense. "When I die, I want to go peacefully like my Grandfather did, in his sleep -- not screaming, like the passengers in his car."
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

You guys can dance in the streets if you want to

But this is BC’s back up quarterback who should’ve beaten us. A back up quarterback who came to death Valley and should have won the game. We got so lucky it’s not even funny. Let’s face it, we suck. We suck and that’s all there is to it. I’m not sure what the coaches are doing, but it ain’t working.
THEATER & DANCE
tigernet.com

Give credit when it's due... The offense was a lot better

Tonight then it's been the prior 4 weeks. This type of performance would have beaten NC State. - The Offensive line was improved. Maybe moving Bockhorst to RG was the trick?. - DJ looked better. Still plenty of mistakes, but a much needed step forward. - O Line blocking and...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Ever since we've had an elite QB, have you noticed

Most of our announcers have been "QB centric"? They break down our plays, how our QB reacts, how our WR run routes. They break it all down to every little detail. Over the last few years it's been Orlovsky and McElroy and Herbie doing a lot of our games and ESPN has had RG3 and Hasselbeck the last 2 games.
NFL
tigernet.com

Clemson A Year Later

I was confused, thinking it was early October yet tuning in to what, at moments, looked like a fraternity pickup game during finals week in the Spring. This was my first chance in 2021 to watch an entire game (since I live out West). It looked like the Clemson playbook has about 12 pages in it, with one play on each page. My mind went back to RG III's comment about "archaic". So true. Great moments followed by almost unbelievable mediocrity, and bungles committed by the same players who had excelled a few minutes earlier. Hasselbeck said "This is hard to watch", and he was right unless you can forget the last 6 or 7 years. Mediocrity made the game entertaining, and for me it was finally easy to watch Clemson because there is so little at stake. Fortunately, I have found a way to forget recent seasons. The trick is to expect nothing, so you are never disappointed. There were even moments when I embraced our mediocrity because only a truly disastrous season will result in the necessary internal changes in staff and approach. DJ is not and never will be another Trevor, and this team will struggle until the season mercifully ends. Nothing overpowering on our side, and any ACC team could defeat us. No gimme's this year. Not having seen Dabo on TV for a number of months, I observed a guy wound very tight, clearly feeling the pressure, and his post-game baloney seemed hollow. I'll say what he could not---BC was marching easily when the game was handed to us. They had the time and enough momentum to score. It is better to be lucky than good. Tonight Clemson was much more the former than the latter.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

DJ will be a QB in the PAC12 in 2023.

I mean maybe but why even make that statement? Just makes you look like a ####. what's so stupid about it? He's getting booed, he's not improving, he's clearly struggling and playing like a deer in headlights. He's likely going to lose his job this year or next if he doesn't drastically change. You think a kid from CA 2000 miles from home with NFL aspirations is going to hold a clipboard in SC for another two years?
NFL

