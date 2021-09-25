You know what was new today?

I was confused, thinking it was early October yet tuning in to what, at moments, looked like a fraternity pickup game during finals week in the Spring. This was my first chance in 2021 to watch an entire game (since I live out West). It looked like the Clemson playbook has about 12 pages in it, with one play on each page. My mind went back to RG III's comment about "archaic". So true. Great moments followed by almost unbelievable mediocrity, and bungles committed by the same players who had excelled a few minutes earlier. Hasselbeck said "This is hard to watch", and he was right unless you can forget the last 6 or 7 years. Mediocrity made the game entertaining, and for me it was finally easy to watch Clemson because there is so little at stake. Fortunately, I have found a way to forget recent seasons. The trick is to expect nothing, so you are never disappointed. There were even moments when I embraced our mediocrity because only a truly disastrous season will result in the necessary internal changes in staff and approach. DJ is not and never will be another Trevor, and this team will struggle until the season mercifully ends. Nothing overpowering on our side, and any ACC team could defeat us. No gimme's this year. Not having seen Dabo on TV for a number of months, I observed a guy wound very tight, clearly feeling the pressure, and his post-game baloney seemed hollow. I'll say what he could not---BC was marching easily when the game was handed to us. They had the time and enough momentum to score. It is better to be lucky than good. Tonight Clemson was much more the former than the latter.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO