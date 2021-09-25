Icebreakers with...Gritty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Gritty, the quintessential mascot (of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers), you’re either scared of what he’s capable of or scared of how much you love him. Sometimes it’s both. However you feel about this giant orange chaos monster, you can’t deny that he’s a marketing masterpiece; a living, breathing meme; and that he is now three years old after celebrating his birthday on Friday (but rumor has it that he has been around for much longer).

