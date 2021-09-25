What’s in a dietitian’s refrigerator?
I recently was asked by the Organic Association of Kentucky to host a virtual speaking event to share my passion for buying from local farms and cooking with real foods. During the virtual event, I did a tour of my refrigerator. I also created a free resource on best practices to store root vegetables with leafy tops such as turnips, radish and carrots. And I rounded out the tour with more free food tips and fresh fall recipes from the Farmers Market Nutritionist.www.thenewsenterprise.com
