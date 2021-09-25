CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s in a dietitian’s refrigerator?

News Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently was asked by the Organic Association of Kentucky to host a virtual speaking event to share my passion for buying from local farms and cooking with real foods. During the virtual event, I did a tour of my refrigerator. I also created a free resource on best practices to store root vegetables with leafy tops such as turnips, radish and carrots. And I rounded out the tour with more free food tips and fresh fall recipes from the Farmers Market Nutritionist.

www.thenewsenterprise.com

EatThis

The One Oatmeal Topping You Need for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

As the weather cools off and summer blends into fall, there isn't anything quite like enjoying a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning with your cup of coffee. Oatmeal is one of the best foods you can have for breakfast given that it helps you live longer, reduces inflammation in your body, and keeps you full for hours. But we all know that oatmeal without toppings is, well, kind of boring and bland. While there are many healthy oatmeal toppings to choose from, we had to ask ourselves: what is the best oatmeal topping that won't make you bloated and keep your belly flat all day long? The answer is probably exactly what you want to hear for the fall season: Pumpkin!
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
News Enterprise

Butternut squash adds fall flavor

Along with the taste of pumpkins and apples there are other foods that fall is known for. One is butternut squash. I’ve used butternut squash in soup and pasta but wanted to find something new to use it in. That’s when I found a recipe for Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese from The Pioneer Woman.
RECIPES
WWLP

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun-Journal

Bob Neal’s ratatouille, refrigerator pickles and frozen eggplant parm recipes

About 2 pounds of eggplant (one large or two small) 1 cup breadcrumbs (plain or Italian) 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (1 teaspoon if using Italian breadcrumbs) Peel and slice eggplant into 1/4-inch disks. Salt lightly to remove bitterness. Blanch in boiling water for 5 minutes, then chill in ice-water bath...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Here's What Ina Garten Learned from Having a Dietitian as a Mother

Part of the reason we love Ina Garten is because she has range. We can trust her for tips on just about anything, from budget bites to travel tips and lots of delicious recipes in between. And while not every Barefoot Contessa recipe is the healthiest dish in the world, we love the way Garten balances her meals with the right amount of richness and freshness. She has the kind of talent for crafting a perfect meal that you might expect from someone who's been cooking since they were a kid—but that isn't the case at all.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Have This Dole Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you head to the grocery store, you tend to pick up products from brands you know and trust, like Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable company. They produce more than 300 culinary staples, from bananas and pineapples to juices and pre-made salads. Unfortunately, if you picked up one particular vegetable made by the company recently, you could be putting your health at risk. On Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling one of its products after a sample tested positive for E. coli. Read on to find out if something in your fridge could make you or your family sick.
FOOD SAFETY
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
easyhealthoptions.com

The green fruit that keeps deep belly fat away

Did you know that there are two types of fat on your body — one that you see each time you look in the mirror and one that is deeper and more dangerous?. That’s right, the fat that sits right under the surface of your skin, known as subcutaneous fat is the one responsible for the bulge you may be battling on your hips and thighs.
FITNESS
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS

