Albany man already incarcerated gets more time for sex crimes

A sex offender currently in federal prison has been sentenced to nearly seven more years in the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crimes committed in Linn County. On Thursday, Mario Fernandez-Delgadillo, 39, was sentenced to almost seven years in prison for sex crimes committed on or between August 2007 and August 2009. Fernandez-Delgadillo was convicted of one count of third-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He previously pleaded no contest to each charge.